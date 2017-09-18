Amber Alerts for two young siblings from New York cancelled
JERICHO, New York – Amber Alerts issued for two young siblings from Jericho, New York, have been cancelled. Police have not updated the whereabouts of 2-month-old Promise Lee, or his 2-year-old sister, Love Lee.
The Amber Alert was issued at 6:38 Monday morning.
Police had been looking for 31-year-old Sun Shin.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
40.792044 -73.539848