× Amber Alerts for two young siblings from New York cancelled

JERICHO, New York – Amber Alerts issued for two young siblings from Jericho, New York, have been cancelled. Police have not updated the whereabouts of 2-month-old Promise Lee, or his 2-year-old sister, Love Lee.

The Amber Alert was issued at 6:38 Monday morning.

Police had been looking for 31-year-old Sun Shin.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.