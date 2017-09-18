Boat owners, marinas prepare for Jose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- Pine Island Marina in Groton was busy Monday, as both the marina and boat owners are securing their property ahead of Hurricane Jose.

"We're getting ready to block a sailboat, just try to make sure she's level," said Miles Dull of Pine Island Marina.

"We give it a little quick power wash, and then we'll put the stands and chains on and pull away and go get the next one," said Dull, describing the process of dry docking customers' boats.

Dull said the marina will dry dock about 15-20 boats between Monday and Tuesday. Boats already in the dock will stay in place with extra lines and fenders.

"If you get ahead of it, it's not so bad," said Dull.

Dull said customers in the dock are responsible for securing their boats, but some boats on their moorings are being brought to land at the customers' request.

Jeff Dziedzic, owner of Tow Boat US, was at Pine Island Marina securing his rescue boat in the dock with extra lines. Dziedzic said he needs to be prepared to rescue other boats that may be stuck after the storm.

"Generally, with heavy wind storms like this, sail boats that are out on the moorings can break free or drift and we end up pulling them off the beach or rock area," said Dziedzic.

Dziedzic's father, Don, was securing his own boat just feet away. "You've got to get out here and take care of your boat," said Don Dziedzic.

Dziedzic said his second home in Jupiter, Florida managed to miss most of Hurricane Irma, but because of that storm, he's keeping a watchful eye on Jose. "We dodged a bullet, sort of, and who knows which way this thing is going to shift."

Dziedzic said he will come out during the storm to check on his boat. Pine Island Marina said it will also be watching the boats as Hurricane Jose passes through.