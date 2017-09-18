Farmington native on St. Thomas prepares for second major hurricane this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Farmington native who now lives on St. Thomas is preparing for a possible second blow with Hurricane Maria.

Jason Coscia made it through Hurricane Irma.

"The mood for the most part has stayed relatively positive, but there has been a little bit of a shift, I think since the second storm is heading this way," said Coscia.

Coscia grew up in Farmington. But moved to St. Thomas about three years ago.

He says the island is still hurting, but conditions have improved. "The roads are more clear, people are a little more aware of the future of their homes and their jobs now. The lines at the gas stations are much much shorter."

However, power on a lot of St. Thomas is still out.

Jason's been staying on the north end of the island at his friend's house. His place hasn't had power for thirteen days. "I'm not even at home I don't have power at my house, this is a generator, we just got a diesel delivery today."

"I was at my house today and yesterday, checking on some things, closing the windows for the upcoming storm, picking up supplies for myself things that I know that I would have liked to have had with me here."

Coscia said shelters are in place for those who've lost homes. He's hoping everyone was able to stock up with supplies brought to the island before this next round blows through.

To donate to St. Thomas relief efforts, click here.