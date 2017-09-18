× Gary Schara, suspect in 1992 slaying of Lisa Ziegert of Agawam in 1992, arraigned in Vernon court

VERNON — Gary E. Schara has been charged with murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping in connection with the 1992 slaying of Lisa Ziegert in Agawam, Mass., according to masslive.com.

Ziegert, 24, was a teacher’s assistant in Agawam Middle School when she was abducted from her job at the Brittany Card & Gift Shoppe on Walnut Extension on April 15, 1992. Her body was found in a wooded area off Route 75, also known as Suffield Street, on April 19, 1992.

A break in the case came last year, when Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released a composite image of a suspect generated through a new technology called DNA phenotyping. Taking DNA evidence found at the scene, investigators were able to create a profile of her killer.

