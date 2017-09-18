Kerry to lead climate change conference at Yale

NEW HAVEN – Beginning today and continuing over the next two days, the Kerry Initiative at Yale will host a two-day conference on climate change.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Yale graduate John Kerry will moderate the conference.

The conference will feature five sessions over the next two days that will include key business, political and diplomatic leaders focusing on critical topics including the future of energy.

The Kerry Initiative, which was launched in 2017, is an interdisciplinary program the tackles global challenges through teaching, research and international dialogue.

The sessions include:

-The Future of Energy

-The Role of the Private Sector

-State, City and International Efforts

-Bipartisan Consensus for American Leadership

-Citizen Engagement and Activism

The conference also includes some heavy hitters:

-Hank Paulson – Former U.S. Secretary of the

Treasury

-Jeffrey Immelt, Chairman of the Board of General Electric

-Jerry Brown, Governor of California

-Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, France

-John McCain, Senator (Arizona)

-Leonardo DiCaprio, United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate

The two-day conference starts at 11 a.m. today and runs through tomorrow afternoon.