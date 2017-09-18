MGM to announce plans for new casino in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — MGM is expected to announce plans for a multi-million dollar resort casino and entertainment center in Bridgeport.

Renderings show a large resort right on the water front with parking available for boats.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Steelpointe Harbor, the proposed site of the new casino, in Bridgeport.

MGM released the following statement Monday morning:

The principals of MGM Resorts International and The RCI Group will announce plans for the development of MGM Bridgeport, a world-class resort casino at Steelpointe Harbor in Bridgeport, at a news announcement this morning. The planned casino and entertainment facility would result in thousands of new jobs, bring increased revenue to the city, surrounding communities and the state, and be funded with private investment dollars. Additional details regarding the plans for MGM Bridgeport will be provided during the announcement. Speakers include Jim Murren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MGM Resorts International, and Robert W. Christoph, Sr., Chairman, The RCI Group, and elected officials.