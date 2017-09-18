Middletown police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Gina D'Alessandro, 76, is described by police as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot two inches tall and weighs 119 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a cream & grey cardigan, blue & white floral shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gina D’Alessandro please contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-347-6941