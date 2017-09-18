New Britain triple-shooting suspect captured after months-long manhunt

NEW BRITAIN — After a months-long manhunt, New Britain fugitive Jermaine Scott has been captured.

Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Jermaine Tywane Scott, 37, of 134 Newington Avenue in New Britain was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at an address on Dove Lane in Middletown. The Marshals were assisted by the Middletown Police Department.

Scott was taken back to New Britain where he was charged by warrant with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of criminal use of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Police said Scott is being held on $2 million bail and is due to appear in New Britain court on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant for Scott stems from the domestic shooting that happened on March 29 at a Newington Avenue address. A woman and two juveniles were shot and another child was found in the home uninjured.