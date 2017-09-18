Riders rescued from roller coaster at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Riders say they had to be rescued from a roller coaster at the Big E Monday.

These pictures were sent into us by Stephanie Mansfield, she says she was on the ride when it stopped suddenly.

According to authorities, around noon, a ride on The Big E’s midway, the Bullet Train, a sophisticated computer-driven coaster-type ride, was automatically stopped by its sensors. Five passengers were safely removed with a lift.. There were no injuries according to officials, however Mansfield said the sudden stop hurt and the safety belts left marks on the children. The ride is currently closed and being evaluated by ride inspectors.

Big E workers had to use a special lift to rescue riders. A fair spokesperson told local outlets the malfunction on a computer issue.