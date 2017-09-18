Wolcott school PTO treasurer arrested on theft charges

WOLCOTT — Police arrested the treasurer of the Alcott School PTO in connection with the theft of $88,000 from the organization.

Police started investigating after receiving a complaint in May. Their investigation went back to 2012 and they suspect a total of over $88,000 was fraudulently obtained by Jane Gargano, the PTO Treasurer at Alcott School, from three different school PTO bank accounts for her own personal use.

Police said Gargano used PTO checks, PTO ATM card transactions, and other funds from fundraisers and charity events sponsored by the PTO.

Gargano, 54, of Wolcott, turned herself in to police Monday after learning there was a warrant for her arrest. She was charged with larceny 1st degree, and 6 counts of forgery 2nd degree. She was released on a $20,000 bond and will appear in court Sept. 26.