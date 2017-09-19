× 3 arrested during protest at Georgia Tech after vigil

ATLANTA — Three people arrested during a protest at Georgia Tech following a vigil for a student killed by campus police have been booked into jail.

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. A university spokesman said three people were arrested during a violent protest following a vigil for Schultz Monday night.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan says Vincent Castillenti, of Decatur, faces two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Flanagan says Jacob David Wilson, of Atlanta, faces two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and three counts of criminal trespass.

Flanagan says Andrew Xavier Monden, of Atlanta, faces charges of interference with government property and inciting rioting. Georgia Tech had identified the third person as Cassandra Monden.