Apple crop shows promise for Fall season

CHESHIRE -- After a challenging season for some apple growers in 2016 orchard owners in Connecticut are looking forward to this Fall.

Eli Drazen, owner of Drazen Orchards in Cheshire said he lost about 60 percent of his apple crop in 2016, "Due to a frost last February and that was followed by what I would call a drought," he said.

Drazen, who owns 30 acres in Cheshire remarked that this year the apples crop is taking off. "It's fantastic, I've never really seen one like this, it's what we call a limb buster." Already Drazen Orchards is enjoying weekends with cars filling their lot and patrons coming to their farm market and exploring their orchard.

Of course apples are a top pick for tourists, Randy Fiveash, the director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism said, "apple picking is really one of the great things about Fall in Connecticut... Apples are really the king, if you will for agri-tourism."

