Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney,

"I was a passenger on the back on my boyfriend's motorcycle when we were involved in a three-car accident. I sustained an ankle fracture. The other two vehicles were at fault. One of the other cars has no insurance. I was told I need to go under my boyfriend's insurance. Why is that? He did nothing wrong. I think I remember you talking about this before in a past interview."

Linda G.