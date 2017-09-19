Boyfriend sentenced to life in prison for 2015 California slaying of reality TV lawyer, Meriden native

LOS ANGELES — The boyfriend of a lawyer who had her own reality show was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of stabbing her to death in their Redondo Beach home according to KTLA.

Robert Reagan, 53, killed Meriden native, Loredana Nesci with a knife during a domestic dispute at their Nelson Avenue home in July 2015, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Nesci attended Quinnipiac University School of Law.

Reagan was found guilty of second-degree murder on Aug. 25 following three days of jury deliberation.

The 47-year-old Nesci was a criminal defense attorney who starred in a reality show, “Loredana, Esq.”, that followed her legal work. The program aired for one season in 2014 on the Sundance Channel.

On her website, TheLegalDiva.com, which has since been taken down, she said she began her career serving as a Los Angeles police officer from 1996 to 1998 before attending law school in Connecticut, where her family lives.

Reagan was the one who called authorities, distraught, to report Nesci’s death the morning she was killed, officials previously told KTLA.She also had a son with Reagan who was 5 years old when she was killed, though police said he was not home during his mother’s violent death Evidence presented at the trial suggested the couple was in the process of separating and Reagan wished to avoid a custody battle.

Police also reported they had never been called to the home for a domestic dispute.

Reagan will become eligible for parole after serving 16 years of his sentence.