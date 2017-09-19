Foodshare’s Convoy of Caring helps fight hunger

HARTFORD — Foodshare and The Connecticut Food Bank, Connecticut’s two regional food banks, are joining forces for the first time ever to thank those who help fight hunger across the state.

This is the 15th annual Food Industry Convoy of Caring event.

Currently, more than 50 percent of the food they give out comes from local Connecticut food industry retailers, distributors, farmers and manufacturers.

Last year, Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare distributed enough food to give more than 31 million meals through a network of nearly 1,00 local hunger-relief programs.

To learn more about the Connecticut Food Bank go here.

And to learn more about Foodshare go here.