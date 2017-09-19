× Former Patriots player Chris Long will donate first 6 game checks to school in Charlottesville

NEW ENGLAND — Former New England Patriots defensive end will donate his first six game checks this season to fund scholarships for students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, his foundation announced Tuesday.

The Chris Long Scholarships will promote equality through education by providing two students with a seven-year all expenses paid school program.

According to a press release by St. Anne’s Belfield School, “the scholarships will be set-up and administered by Long’s alma mater, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, from which he graduated in 2004. Two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia will be awarded an opportunity to complete their education at the School, which has an established reputation for offering quality education that supports high personal aspirations and develops exemplary citizens,”

Following the events that transpired in Charlottesville this summer, Long and his wife, Megan, were funded the scholarship program in hopes to promote educational equity in the community their family calls home.

“In August, we watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” said Long. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.”