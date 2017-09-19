Hamden PD: 4 teens arrested after viciously attacking 11-year-old boy

HAMDEN — Police said they have charged four 13-year-olds following a violent attack of an 11-year-old boy Friday.

Hamden police said around 5:30 p.m., they responded to the area of Pine Rock Avenue and Helen Street following a report of an assault. Police said after an investigation, it was determined that an 11-year-old Hamden resident was viciously assaulted by four 13 year-olds.

“A witness observed the four juveniles “throw” the 11 year-old victim onto the sidewalk and then “stomp” on his head. As the victim was being beaten, two of the juveniles filmed the attack. During the assault, the juveniles asked the victim if he had a cell phone and his sneaker size,” said police.

Police said the victim suffered head and facial injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said moments after, they located the four juveniles walking on Elmer Avenue where they were arrested. The four juveniles have been charged with breach of peace in the second degree and assault in the third degree. They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court in New Haven on September 28.