Hurricane Jose heads east, easing impact on the Connecticut shoreline

We'll have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as the outer bands of Jose make their way towards us. We're missing out on any major impacts, but we still could deal with showers and some downpours Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

By Wednesday morning, there likely will be some downpours across the area, with higher impacts the further south and east you go. In terms of wind, some gusts up around 35-40 mph are possible Wednesday morning, but nothing that would cause any widespread power outages. More details on Jose below.

After some slow clearing Thursday, we keep temperatures above average with sunshine into the weekend.

Hurricane Jose

While Jose will stay offshore of New England this week, we will feel some effects from it. Luckily for us, it doesn't look like any significant impacts will be felt across Connecticut, but the Lighthouse Cruise has been cancelled for Tuesday due to the weather and the Sea Jet has been cancelled for Tuesday, too, so there will be no casino connections. The Block Island Ferry is also cancelled Tuesday.

TIMING: During the day on Tuesday some showers will move in from the south. That trend will continue into the night and Wednesday morning as well. The "brunt" of this will be Wednesday morning, and it should start to taper off late in the day Wednesday.

RAINFALL: Beneficial rain will fall from this, but it doesn't look like anything overpowering in CT. Current computer models indicate 0.5" to around an inch, with the potential for some higher amounts (1-2") in New London County.

WIND: It'll be a breezy day for many of us, with nothing all that out of the ordinary in terms of wind gusts. Most of CT will be around 20-30 mph for wind, but southeastern CT could see some gusts to 40+ mph. There may be a few tree limbs down but we don't see any likelihood of major power outages.

BEACHES: Some minor beach erosion is possible for some of the ocean-facing beaches of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Luckily, for us in Connecticut, I don't think coastal flooding will be an issue.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with showers developing during the day. Some downpours possible by the evening, with more of those overnight. A breeze from the northeast picking up a bit during the night. High: 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning rain and wind, especially in southeastern CT. Rain gradually tapering off during the day. High: 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 80s

