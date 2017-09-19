Hurricane Maria cancels flight from Bradley to San Juan

WINDSOR LOCKS– According to Jet Blue, they have flights departing and arriving to San Juan once a day during this time of the year.

While their flight to San Juan left on time at 7 a.m., the arrival that was supposed to land close to midnight on Tuesday has been cancelled. Their flights over the next two days on Wednesday and Thursday have also been cancelled, both arrivals and departures. Friday’s flights are still scheduled on time.

Anna Garcia who lives in Puerto Rico but was visiting western Massachusetts said she is heading back home to open up her church for people who could be affected by the storm.

“Irma just hit us and we have been without electricity for about 12 days,” Garcia said. “We have our church facilities where we are talking about opening it and anyone who needs shelter including us we will be there.”