One shot in Berlin apartment complex, police say suspect is still at large

Posted 9:49 PM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:36PM, September 19, 2017

 

BERLIN — Police are investigating a shooting in an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Berlin Police said they responded to an active shooter situation. There is a victim with injuries. One witness told FOX61 that he heard five shots ring out.

A person was shot at the Fieldstone Crossing apartments in Berlin. Police said the suspect is still at large.

The Fieldstone Crossing complex entrance is located at 332 Deming Rd, Berlin.

Check back for further details as they develop.

