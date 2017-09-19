One shot in Berlin apartment complex, police say suspect is still at large

BERLIN — Police are investigating a shooting in an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Berlin Police said they responded to an active shooter situation. There is a victim with injuries. One witness told FOX61 that he heard five shots ring out.

A person was shot at the Fieldstone Crossing apartments in Berlin. Police said the suspect is still at large.

The Fieldstone Crossing complex entrance is located at 332 Deming Rd, Berlin.

