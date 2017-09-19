Taco Bell is ditching drive-thrus, adding booze

HARTFORD — Taco Bell is reportedly going to open more than 300 new locations around the country but with a much different look and a new addition.

According to Food & Wine, Taco Bell wants the new locations to be “cantina style.” They won’t have a drive-thru but will serve alcohol. The inside of the restaurants will feature local artwork, open kitchens and digital menu boards.

Food & Wine said “the majority of the new “urban in-line” locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka.”

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer said.

Grams added “currently, there are already roughly 6,000 Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, but expanding the urban footprint, in particular, makes sense. The hipper vibe and smaller scale of these cantinas highlight another point, that the chain “isn’t afraid to try new things.”