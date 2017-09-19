Tolland Public Schools: We’re preparing for the worst and have contingencies in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND -- School district leaders around the state are preparing for the possibility that the General Assembly doesn't pass a budget by October 1st, and Governor Dannel Malloy's emergency executive orders go into effect.

"Ironically a lot has been done and yet nothing has been achieved," said Dr. Walter Willett, Superintendent of Tolland Public Schools. "Both the town and the board of education in Tolland have grappled with that reality for some time and we have various plans and contingencies to take care of it. None of it is good and the deeper and longer this issue goes the more complex it becomes."

Tolland stands to lose $8.5 million if Governor Malloy's budget goes into effect. The cuts could be averted, or, at least, lessened, if the legislature passes a budget.

"There’s a little bit of progress and then it feels like that progress is impeded by politics," said Willett.

The Town Council and Board of Education are scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss the issue.