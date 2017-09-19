Torrington police issue Silver Alert for 79-year-old man

TORRINGTON — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man who has medical issues.

Police said Eugene Demers left his residence around 4 p.m. this afternoon in a red, older-style Chevy pickup with a matching red cab with Vermont plates. Police did not have the model or year of the truck.

Officials said Demers recently suffered a stroke and has mild dementia and family members don’t have any idea where he could have went.

Torrington police called a couple of local hospitals, but no one has seen him at any of them. They said he uses oxygen and didn’t take his tanks with him. He also is on a number of medications, but left those all behind and is late on his doses. They said they are really concerned considering his current medication needs and physical condition.

Authorities said his daughter says he doesn’t drive often – as far as she knew, he wasn’t supposed to be driving at all. Investigators are working with the family on obtaining a usable photo.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.