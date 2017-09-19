‘Wrong on so many levels’: Woman’s post about Hobby Lobby cotton decor goes viral
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman stated concerns on Facebook about a raw cotton display at a Hobby Lobby — and the post has gone viral.
Daniell Rider made the post Thursday on Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page. It shows a photo of vases containing cotton stalks, and she states:
The post has since been shared almost 20,000 times.
One Facebook user said: “What do you suggest I use to clean my ears? Or take off nail polish? You are testing the limitations of my medication, seriously!”
Another said: “Take all the cotton out of your clothing, bed clothes, thread, drapes etc. What do you have left? Ill enjoy the cotton and yes I think it is a pretty plant.”
31.117119 -97.727796