Police investigating after ammunition found outside North Haven Elementary School

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Police say they interviewed a person of interest after a gun ammunition was found outside the Clintonville ELementary School.

On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., police say the school’s principal contacted police after finding the loaded ammunition magazine on the ground outside the school.

Officers and detectives immediately started up an investigation, and searches. They did not find any firearms.

As the investigation went on, police determined that two early morning incidents on Sunday, the 17th, may have been related.

The first was a vandalism incident, where a planter was thrown at a glass window of the school. The second incident was the early morning discovery of an unoccupied, damaged car parked on the lawn of a home on Old Forge Road.

A 31-year-old North Haven man was identified as a person of interest and interviewed him later that night.

Officers have found the firearm believed to be associated with the found ammunition.

The man has no established connection with the school.

The incidents are still under investigation, but police say that there are no school security threats.