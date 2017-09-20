East Hartford police issue Silver Alert for 89-year-old missing man

EAST HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man who went missing Wednesday.

East Hartford police said Cephus Nolen is a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is listed a 6 feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. Police said he was last seen by a family member at home Wednesday morning where he went out to his car and never returned.

Police said they believe he left in his white 2012 Honda CRV, license plate number V389.

If you have any information on the whereabouts you’re asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.