Jose brings windy conditions to eastern part of the state; Hurricane Maria downgraded to Cat. 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lighthouse Cruise has been cancelled for due to the weather and the Sea Jet has been cancelled, too, so there will be no casino connections. The Block Island Ferry is also cancelled. Shoreline East has some delays due to downed trees.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30-40 mph today through Friday with Tropical Storm Jose lingering offshore well southeast of Nantucket. The storm will finally fizzle over the weekend but not before it overstays its welcome.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will remain breezy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. The humidity will start to drop back during the afternoon for the first time in a while! High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Friday will feature more clouds with Jose lurking offshore.

The weekend looks sunny with a big warm-up Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. ET, Maria packed maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Breezy, mostly cloudy. Low: 60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid. High: Near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. Less humid. High: Mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.