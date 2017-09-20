Jose brings windy conditions to eastern part of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lighthouse Cruise has been cancelled for due to the weather and the Sea Jet has been cancelled, too, so there will be no casino connections. The Block Island Ferry is also cancelled. Shoreline East has some delays due to downed trees.

Wind gusts could reach up 30-40 miles an hour today with the highest winds along the shoreline and southeast Connecticut. That’s still not enough for any significant concerns over power outages.

After some slow clearing Thursday, we keep temperatures above average with sunshine into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, humid, chance shower. High: 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. High: Near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. High: Near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 80.

