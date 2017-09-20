Max Downtown reopens after extensive renovations

HARTFORD — A Hartford institution, Max Downtown, reopens this week after a top to bottom renovation.

Max Downtown, located in CityPlace, opened at that location in 1996. The restaurant was totally redone this summer.

The restaurant will feature a new menu and bar with a whiskey wall.

This happens hot on the heels of the city making waves on the pages of Food and Wine Magazine. The article called out a number of favorites, both old and new, for bringing people back to downtown Hartford.

In celebration of the reopening, Max’s is offering free valet parking now through New Year’s Eve.

“Max Restaurant Group's decision to make a significant reinvestment Max Downtown is one more piece of the broader revitalization that's happening in the Capital City, " said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“A lot has changed in the 20 plus years since we opened Max Downtown. The restaurant industry is vastly different, our diners’ expectations have evolved and Hartford too is seeing bigchanges. In order to give our customers, the best possible experience, we need to adapt,” said Richard Rosenthal, Max Restaurant Group founder and president.

“We’re staying upscale – the quality of our food and high-end service that our customers expect from us will remain the same. All that is changing is our appearance," said Rosenthal’s business partner, Steven Abrams.