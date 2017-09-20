× New Canaan lifeguard pleads not guilty in 5-year-old’s near-drowning in Stamford

STAMFORD — A lifeguard who was on duty at a Stamford sports complex when a young boy nearly drowned has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.

An attorney for 23-year-old Zachary Stein, of New Canaan, entered the plea Tuesday in a Stamford courtroom.

Investigators said Stein did not appear to be distracted while working at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford on Aug. 3, but surveillance video shows he didn’t notice the 5-year-old boy underwater for about four minutes.

Stein then pulled the boy from the water and gave him CPR.