Shooter on the loose after man shot in Berlin apartment complex

BERLIN — Police said a person was shot outside an apartment complex.

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened last night in Berlin after a man was shot and taken to a local hospital but he is expected to survive.

It happened around 9 p.m. last night outside the Fieldstone Crossing apartment complex.

Police said they believe the shooting happening outside an apartment but inside the complex, and said the shooter is at large. They’re currently searching for the suspect but police don’t believe this shooting was random.

Earlier, police had Deming Road blocked off near Assa Abloy, and were not letting people get into the complex. Newington police were assisting with traffic.

Police are asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident call 860-706-5652 ortext TIP711 with information to 274637