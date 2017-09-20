Three Massachusetts men arrested following East Windsor home invasion

EAST WINDSOR — Police are saying that three men from Springfield, Massachusetts were arrested after a home invasion.

Police say that at 12:30 in the afternoon Tuesday, a resident on Kreyssig Road in East Windsor called 911, saying people were in his home. The caller was hiding in an upstairs bedroom.

The caller told police that initially, the suspects had rung the doorbell and knocked on the door. The victim didn’t answer. That’s when the suspects broke into the home, and the victim could hear them walking around downstairs.

The victim was able to give dispatchers a description of the car the suspects arrived in.

When officers were arriving, the found the car matching the description leaving the area where the victim’s home is located.

The car was stopped and the suspects detained.

After a thorough investigation, police had probable cause that all three people in the car were responsible for the home invasion and they were arrested:

Luis Velazquez, age 37, of Springfield, MA

Wilson Zayas, age 37, of Springfield, MA

Jose Torres, age 31, of Springfield MA

All three were charged with

Home Invasion

Burglary 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Larceny 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Theft of a Firearm

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

All the suspects were held on a $750,000 bond and will appear at Enfield Superior Court on Wednesday.