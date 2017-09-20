× UConn students, Sen. Flexer rally in hopes to save UConn from possible budget cuts

STORRS — UConn’s Undergraduate Student Government and Graduate Student Senate are hosting a “Save UConn” rally Wednesday night to oppose proposed cuts made by the Republican budget plan.

UConn says the Republican budget cuts $308,827,301 from UConn over the next two years, likely resulting in higher tuition, fewer class offerings, and an overall inability to maintain the high-quality education that made UConn the 18th best public university in the United States.

Republicans claim the total number that would be cut is around $240 million.

In a press conference Tuesday, UConn’s president, Susan Herbst called this a “historic moment for the state.” The university is ranked as one of the top 20 schools in the country and worries its ranking will sink if the cuts are signed off on by the Governor.

UConn is currently ranked number 18 for a public research university but Herbst said that number will go down and it will become unattractive for students and parents.

Governor Dannel Malloy has signed his intention to veto the Republican plan which passed the House and Senate last week in a surprising series of votes.