Viral Hoaxes To Be Aware Of: End of child support; dollar store closing all stores

HARTFORD — Have you seen on the internet that the end of child support will take place in 2018? How about Dollar Tree closing all of its stores?

Well here’s some news, you can add that to another internet hoax. According to the fact checking website Snopes.com, those two hoaxes were created by React365, a prank news generating site.

The React365 site allows anyone to create their own fake headlines designed for sharing on all social media platforms. When you visit React365, a disclaimer says “write an article and prank your friends for fun. Bullying is forbidden,”

Snopes says “the closure of Dollar Tree (or Dollar General or Family Dollar stores) would have rated top billing in business news sections, but no such development was reported in September 2017 or at any other time.”

As for the child support hoax, Snopes states “fake news about child support typically spreads with alacrity. However, there have been no legitimate news reports of either the President or Congress ending (or even intending to end) child support. It is simply false information generated by a prank website.”

So in general, be aware of questionable news and do research before believing what you see on the internet.