WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria made landfall Wednesday morning in southeast Puerto Rico near the city of Yabucoa, the National Hurricane Center said. At landfall, Maria had sustained winds of 155 mph, making it a high-end Category 4 storm, only 2 mph away from a Category 5. Hurricane Maria is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1932.

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 4 storm as it closes in on Puerto Rico but remains a dangerous hurricane that threatens to decimate the power company’s crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.