West Hartford man charged for assaulting girlfriend, killing cat, rat

WEST HARTFORD — A West Hartford man is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted his girlfriend, killed a cat, rat inside an apartment home Wednesday.

West Hartford police said they responded to 61 Sky View Drive following a report that a party had killed two kittens inside of an apartment. When police arrived, they said it was confirmed that a kitten was dead and another kitten was severely injured. It was also reported to police that the suspect, Corey McCall,22, assaulted his girlfriend and killed a pet rat a few days earlier.

After further investigation, police said McCall killed a cat after hitting it in the head with a TV remote; fatally shot the pet rat with a BB gun; and severely injured the other cat with a BB gun.

McCall is charged with cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct, assault in the third degree, discharge of firearm and drug charges. He is held on a $150,000 bond.