West Hartford man charged for assaulting girlfriend, killing cat, rat

Posted 3:47 PM, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52PM, September 20, 2017

WEST HARTFORD —  A West Hartford man is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted his girlfriend, killed a cat, rat inside an apartment home Wednesday.

West Hartford police said they responded to 61 Sky View Drive following a report that a party had killed two kittens inside of an apartment. When police arrived, they said it was confirmed that a kitten was dead and another kitten was severely injured. It was also reported to police that the suspect, Corey McCall,22,  assaulted his girlfriend and killed a pet rat a few days earlier.

After further investigation, police said McCall killed a cat after hitting it in the head with a TV remote; fatally shot the pet rat with a BB gun; and severely injured the other cat with a BB gun.

McCall is charged with cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct, assault in the third degree, discharge of firearm and drug charges. He is held on a $150,000 bond.