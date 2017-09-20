× Woman convicted of using scissors to fatally stab boyfriend in East Hartford motel

HARTFORD — A 29-year-old woman has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a East Hartford motel.

The Journal Inquirer reports that a jury on Tuesday convicted Samantha Wheeler in the death of 43-year-old Myron Sanborn.

Sanborn bled to death in February 2016 after he was stabbed in the shoulder with a pair of scissors at the Madison Motor Inn in East Hartford.

Wheeler told officers Sanborn stabbed himself but police said his injuries were not self-inflicted.

Wheeler was originally charged with murder, but prosecutors reduced the charge in January.

She faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Dec. 1.