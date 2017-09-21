2 injured after explosion at Clinton trailer park; cause of explosion not due to propane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON – A married couple with severe burns had to be pulled from the burning wreckage of a mobile home after an explosion at a trailer park in Clinton.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. this morning at unit #11 at the Evergreen Springs trailer park.

Pieces of the mobile home were scattered all over the area.

Two people were pulled from the burning wreckage and taken to Bridgeport Hospital by Lifestar. The victims, identified as 64-year-old Leon Hinkley and 61-year-old Candace Hinkley are in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist the Clinton Fire Department.

"The unit in question, unit number 11 and the three adjacent units have sustained significant structural damage," said Clinton Fire Chief Brian Manware. "The other surrounding units have had the power disconnected to them and have some broken windows, but other than that no other injuries have been reported."

Their names and conditions were not immediately released. The cause remains under investigation, authorities said the explosion was not sparked by propane. Neighbors said that the blast rocked their homes and people for miles around reported hearing it.