Accused prostitute from New York arrested at Wilton spa

Posted 1:18 PM, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, September 21, 2017

WILTON — The Wilton Police Department, along with the Norwalk Police Department, said that they arrested a woman for prostitution at a spa located in their town.

Police said that they got complaints about sex acts being conducted for pay at the “In Spa” at 7 Danbury Road, specifically on the second floor of the building at that address.

Police said that search warrants were executed on Wednesday at the business address and a connected vehicle.  He Lang, 43, of College Point, New York, was arrested on a prostitution charge.

Lang posted a $5,000 bail and is due in Norwalk court on Monday, October 2.

