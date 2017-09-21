Cloudy and windy conditions expected in eastern CT from Jose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind gusts could reach up to 30-40 mph today through tomorrow with Tropical Storm Jose lingering offshore well southeast of Nantucket. The storm will finally fizzle over the weekend but not before it overstays its welcome.

Today will remain breezy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. The humidity will start to drop back during the afternoon for the first time in a while! High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Friday will feature more clouds with Jose lurking offshore.

The weekend looks sunny with a big warm-up Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Maria has restrengthened to a Category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid. High: Near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. Less humid. High: Mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.