‘Death Wish Coffee’ has been recalled due to a deadly toxin

NEW YORK — The truth of a title such as “Death Wish Coffee” might’ve never been looked at as a “truth” to some coffee drinkers, until now.

Coffee brand “Death Wish Coffee Co. ” who claims to be the world’s strongest coffee, is recalling all of its Death Wish’s nitro cold brew 11-ounce cans due to the risk of a toxin that can cause Botulism.

According to the FDA, botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The FDA adds that difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest Coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards – thus we are taking this measure of recalling all Death Wish Nitro cans from shelves,” founder/owner of Death Wish Coffee Co., Mike Brown says

Brown added ” We have also gone a step further, to make sure that everyone who purchased the product on deathwishcoffee.com will receive a full refund within 60 days. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers and our retail partners, but we believe this is the right precautionary measure to take.”

No one has reported getting sick from the drink, the company said.