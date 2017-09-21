× Former Meriden dentist previously arrested for sexual assault, stalking; arrested for child pornography

MERIDEN — Jeffrey Krahling has been placed under arrest Thursday after police said he was sharing child pornography over the internet.

Meriden police said following an investigation, they traced internet activity located at a residence on 94 Summerhill Road in Wallingford.

Police said on July 17, officers executed a search warrant to the home where they seized several items. After a review of the items, they located files of child pornography.

Krahling is charged with possession of child pornography in the first degree. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Back in December, Krahling was arrested for various charges including a stalking charge. Prior to that, he was arrested three times on sexual assault charges.