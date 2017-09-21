Goat caught on camera wandering around Massachusetts hotel

AUBURN, Mass. – An unusual sight in Massachusetts over the weekend, when a goat decided to take a tour of the town of Auburn!

Police say the runaway farm animal started wandering around the town Friday morning. Over the course of the weekend, it stopped by a storage facility, several neighborhoods, and even visited a school.

The goat was eventually found at a hotel early Monday morning, strutting down the hallway. Police say it was likely there to rest, after such a long journey.

The goat is now back home at a farm in Millbury.