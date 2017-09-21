Large police presence in Newington neighborhood prompts “shelter in place”

NEWINGTON — Several police officers and swat team members have closed down Fisk Drive at the corner of Lloyd Street in Newington Thursday morning.

Police said are not releasing details at this time, but a significant police presence is visible. In addition to Newington Police officers there are several New Britain Police squad cars on scene.

Newington Police are warning residents to shelter in place in the meantime. Neighbors in the area told FOX61 they started seeing police cars on their street sometime around 9A.M. They also said they received a text message from police urging them to stay inside their homes.

FOX61’s Kaitlin Goslee is at the scene, and we will update with more information as we get it.