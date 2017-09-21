Man cured from Stage 4 cancer, in danger of losing health care due to budget issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Come October 1st, if no state budget is passed, UConn health could be in danger of shutting down.

"The ripples out into the community are much larger I think than maybe the people over in Hartford realize," says Michel Gueret.

Gueret was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. After years of chemotherapy, the cancer only spread to both his lungs leaving his future dim.

But UConn Health offered Gueret a unique immunotherapy treatment that gave him another six letter word: relief.

"The cancer is completely under control. I have no side effects. I live a perfectly normal life. And here we are," says Gueret.

But if Gov. Malloy is forced to implement his executive orders, stories like Gueret would simply fade away.

"Spend a day with a patient and see their day-to-day interactions in terms of cancer treatment and cancer therapy. See the whole support team that actually helps them walk this journey. And that may put a different light on them," says Sarah Loschiavo, a nurse practitioner at UConn.