Maria slamming Dominican Republic, as Puerto Rico struggles to rebuild

Hurricane Maria is lashing the northeastern Dominican Republic early Thursday and is expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos later in the day. The Category 3 storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says some strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

Maria has killed at least 10 people across the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Puerto Ricans are rebuilding after the hurricane slammed into the U.S. territory Wednesday, crushing concrete balconies and paralyzing the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees.

The extent of the damage is unknown, given that dozens of municipalities remain isolated and without communication after Maria hit the island as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

Uprooted trees and widespread flooding blocked many highways and streets across the island, creating a maze that forced drivers to go against traffic.

A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed by the governor is in place in an effort to ensure everyone’s safety.