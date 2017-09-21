Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl of Hartford

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old who went missing Thursday morning.

Hartford police have issued a Sliver Alert for Amya Hendricks who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Police said Hendricks is Hispanic with blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs around 105 pound. Hendricks is listed as 5-foot-3.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hendricks you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.