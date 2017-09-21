Unions, community advocates urge governor to veto budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Labor union members and community advocates have rallied at the Connecticut Capitol to urge Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to veto a Republican budget approved by the legislature.

The more than 100 people who gathered Thursday said cuts in the budget would harm lower-income families and public colleges.

Malloy has already said he will veto the budget because it would slash higher education spending and shortchange the state's neediest school districts.

The legislature last week passed the Republicans' two-year, $40.7 billion budget, despite Democrats holding a majority in the House and Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman have the tie-breaking vote in the evenly split Senate.

Malloy plans to discuss the budget with Republican leaders Friday.

Republicans say their budget doesn't increase taxes and more fairly distributes education aid to municipalities.