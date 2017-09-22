Annual event being held in Rocky Hill helps connect vets with services

ROCKY HILL –Employees from the Labor Department’s Office for Veterans ’ Workforce Development will offer employment services to the state’s veterans during Stand Down 2017 being held Friday morning. Organized by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, the event is being held on the DVA campus, at 287 West Street in Rocky Hill.

More than 30 agencies and social service organizations will take part in Stand Down 2017, which will offer access to services that include medical and dental screenings, employment and educational assistance, legal and motor vehicle help, state and federal VA benefits information, and housing referrals. Clothing will also be distributed free of charge. It is advised that veterans arrive by noon to fully utilize many of the services.

For veterans needing transportation to Stand Down 2017, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is providing free bus service from locations around the state. Vets can get more information here.