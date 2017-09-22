Connecticut notified Russians scanned election system

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials have been notified by the federal government that the state’s online voter registration system was targeted in hacking efforts by Russia last year.

Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman from the Secretary of the State’s Office, says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the office Friday that the while the system was scanned by agents of the Russian government, it was not breached.

Connecticut was among more than 20 states that received similar notifications.

The disclosures to states come as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 campaign between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump.

Rosenberg says state officials were aware of the scan at the time it occurred but were not aware that Russia was involved until they were told by DHS.